版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 06:00 BJT

BRIEF-Samsung and TiVo reach terms on intellectual property agreement

Nov 4 TiVo Corp :

* TiVo Corporation and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. have agreed to terms regarding a broad intellectual property license

* TiVo Corp - parties will seek an immediate stay of all pending litigation and patent challenges between two companies and will seek dismissal thereof

* Press Release - Samsung and TiVo reach terms on long-term worldwide intellectual property agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐