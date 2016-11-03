版本:
BRIEF-La Jolla Pharmaceutical announces financial results

Nov 4 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co :

* Q3 loss per share $1.23

* Q3 earnings per share view -$0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company announces financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016 and recent corporate progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

