BRIEF-DCT Industrial reports third quarter 2016 results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Dct Industrial Trust Inc -
* Raised and narrowed 2016 FFO guidance, as adjusted, to between $2.23 and $2.25 per diluted share
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 6.9 percent to $0.31 per share
* Raised and narrowed 2016 net earnings guidance to between $0.87 and $0.91 per diluted share
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* DCT Industrial Trust reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.