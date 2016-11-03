BRIEF-DCT Industrial reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 3 Dct Industrial Trust Inc -

* Raised and narrowed 2016 FFO guidance, as adjusted, to between $2.23 and $2.25 per diluted share

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 6.9 percent to $0.31 per share

* Raised and narrowed 2016 net earnings guidance to between $0.87 and $0.91 per diluted share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* DCT Industrial Trust reports third quarter 2016 results

* DCT Industrial Trust reports third quarter 2016 results