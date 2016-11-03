BRIEF-Motorola Solutions Q3 sales $1.5 bln vs. I/B/E/S view $1.51 bln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Motorola Solutions Inc
* Announces dividend increase of 15 percent to 47 cents per share
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.87, revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Motorola Solutions reports third-quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.82 to $1.87 from continuing operations
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.37 from continuing operations
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.13 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.51 billion
* Sees Q4 revenue up 9 to 10 percent
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.37
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.13
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.