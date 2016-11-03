版本:
BRIEF-Corvus Pharmaceuticals qtrly loss per share $0.51

Nov 3 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Co expects to present preliminary efficacy data from dose-selection part of phase 1/1b trial for CPI-444 in Q4 of 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.51

* Corvus Pharmaceuticals announces third quarter financial results and provides business update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

