BRIEF-Glu mobile Q3 loss per share $0.33

Nov 3 Glu Mobile Inc -

* Sees FY 2016 bookings are expected to be between $202.2 million and $204.2 million.

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted gross margin (as previously defined) is expected to be approximately 48%

* Glu reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.33

* Q3 revenue $51.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $50.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S