BRIEF-Kraft Heinz Q3 sales $6.3 bln vs. I/B/E/S view $6.3 bln

Nov 3 Kraft Heinz Co

* Kraft Heinz Co qtrly pro forma net sales $6,267 million versus $6,363 million last year

* Kraft Heinz Co qtrly organic net sales decreased 1.0 percent versus year-ago period

* Kraft Heinz - Q3 financial results reflected combination of significant gains from cost savings and redemption of preferred stock among other things

* Kraft Heinz reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.83

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.69

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $6.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

