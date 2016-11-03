BRIEF-Kraft Heinz Q3 sales $6.3 bln vs. I/B/E/S view $6.3 bln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Kraft Heinz Co
* Kraft Heinz Co qtrly pro forma net sales $6,267 million versus $6,363 million last year
* Kraft Heinz Co qtrly organic net sales decreased 1.0 percent versus year-ago period
* Kraft Heinz - Q3 financial results reflected combination of significant gains from cost savings and redemption of preferred stock among other things
* Kraft Heinz reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.83
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.69
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $6.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
