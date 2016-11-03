版本:
2016年 11月 4日 星期五

BRIEF-Nektar Therapeutics reports financial results for Q3

Nov 3 Nektar Therapeutics

* Nektar Therapeutics reports financial results for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 loss per share $0.32

* Q3 revenue $36.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $32.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

