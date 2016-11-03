BRIEF-Crew Energy Q3 FFO per share C$0.16

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Crew Energy Inc -
* Qtrly achieved production of 23,211 boe per day, a 35% per share increase over same period in 2015
* Remains on target to achieve annual 2016 production at low end of our 23,000 to 25,000 boe per day guidance
* Q4 2016 production has been impacted by an eight day alliance pipeline full system shut down
* Eight day alliance pipeline full system shut down which has reduced volumes by approximately 1,600 boe per day in Q4
* By year end 2016 anticipates having 22 new wells drilled and 22 wells completed in greater septimus and tower
* For 2017, approximately 31% of our estimated natural gas price exposure is hedged
* Board of directors has approved an increase in 2016 capital budget to approximately $100 million
* Announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results and increase to 2016 capital budget
* Q3 FFO per share C$0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
