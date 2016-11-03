版本:
BRIEF-Cerulean Pharma reports Q3 2016 financial results

Nov 3 Cerulean Pharma Inc -

* Announced reduction in force of approximately 48% percent, which company expects to be substantially completed by end of 2016

* In quarter, announced 5-target collaboration with novartis to combine Co's proprietary NDC technology with Novartis-selected compounds

* Cerulean reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

