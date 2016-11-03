BRIEF-Cerulean Pharma reports Q3 2016 financial results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Cerulean Pharma Inc -
* Announced reduction in force of approximately 48% percent, which company expects to be substantially completed by end of 2016
* In quarter, announced 5-target collaboration with novartis to combine Co's proprietary NDC technology with Novartis-selected compounds
* Cerulean reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.