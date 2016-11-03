版本:
BRIEF-Mettler-Toledo International Q3 earnings per share $3.77

Nov 3 Mettler-Toledo International Inc -

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.08 to $5.13

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $14.61 to $14.66

* FY2016 earnings per share view $14.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipates local currency sales growth in 2017 will be approximately 5%

* Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $3.77

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.89

* Q3 sales $650.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $627.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

