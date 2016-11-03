版本:
BRIEF-InvenSense Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.13

Nov 3 InvenSense Inc -

* InvenSense announces second quarter of fiscal year 2017 results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.13

* Q2 revenue $79.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $79.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

