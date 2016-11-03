版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日

BRIEF-CatchMark Q3 loss per share $0.07

Nov 3 CatchMark Timber Trust Inc -

* CatchMark increases revenues by 4% in third quarter; declares dividend

* Q3 loss per share $0.07

* Q3 revenue rose 4 percent to $18.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

