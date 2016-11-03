版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 04:48 BJT

BRIEF-Global Indemnity Plc reports Q3 2016 financial results

Nov 3 Global Indemnity Plc

* Qtrly net premiums written $ 115.1 million versus $ 122.5 million

* Global Indemnity Plc - Book value per share $ 44.55 as of september 30, 2016

* Global Indemnity Plc reports third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

