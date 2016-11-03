版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Third Point Re reports third quarter 2016 earnings results

Nov 3 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd

* Qtrly gross premiums written $142.6 million versus $205.6 million

* Qtrly net premiums earned $128.2 million versus $208.8 million

* Third point re reports third quarter 2016 earnings results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.68

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐