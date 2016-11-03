BRIEF-Qualys announces third quarter 2016 financial results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Qualys Inc
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $51.9 million to $52.9 million
* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16 to $0.18
* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.06 to $0.08
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.41 to $0.42
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $197.6 million to $198.6 million
* Qualys Inc sees FY 2016 non-GAAP net income per diluted share to be in range of $0.79 to $0.80
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $52.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $198.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qualys announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.13
* Q3 revenue $51 million versus I/B/E/S view $50.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
