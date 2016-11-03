版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 05:04 BJT

BRIEF-California Resources Q3 earnings per share $13.06

Nov 3 California Resources Corp -

* Total daily production volumes averaged 138,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) for Q3 of 2016, compared with 158,000 Boe

* California Resources Corporation announces third quarter 2016 financial results and reaffirmation of borrowing base

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $1.75

* Q3 earnings per share $13.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

