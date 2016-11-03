版本:
BRIEF-SMTC reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results

Nov 3 SMTC Corp

* SMTC Corp - Net loss was $0.02 million for Q3 of 2016 compared to a net loss of $1.3 million for same period in prior year

* SMTC reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $42.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

