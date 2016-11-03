版本:
BRIEF-Medpace Holdings reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 3 Medpace Holdings Inc

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.45, revenue view $365.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medpace Holdings, Inc. reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.13

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.51 to $1.56

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

