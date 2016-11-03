BRIEF-HCI Group reports third quarter and nine-month 2016 results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 HCI Group Inc
* HCI Group-Included in losses,loss adjustment expenses for three months ended September 30, 2016 were initial losses from hurricane Hermine of about $2.5 million
* Hci group inc qtrly net premiums earned were $63.3 million compared with $62.8 million in same period in 2015
* HCI Group reports third quarter and nine-month 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.10
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
