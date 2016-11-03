版本:
BRIEF-Air Transport Services Q3 earnings per share $0.12 from cont ops

Nov 3 Air Transport Services Group Inc -

* Air Transport Services Group Inc says ATSG's current projection for capital expenditures in 2016 is approximately $285 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations including items

* Q3 revenue $193.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

