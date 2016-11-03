BRIEF-CSC reports Q2 earnings per share $0.10 from cont ops

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Computer Sciences Corp -
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CSC delivers revenue growth and sequential commercial margin expansion in second quarter 2017
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.75 to $3.00 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue rose 16.2 percent to $1.035 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
