BRIEF-Ladder Capital Q3 earnings per share $0.44

Nov 3 Ladder Capital Corp -

* Says GAAP book value per share of $13.59 at September 30, 2016

* Qtrly core eps of $0.40

* Qtrly earnings per share undepreciated book value per share of $14.58 at September 30, 2016

* Ladder capital corp reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-GAAP core earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: