BRIEF-Energen Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.22

Nov 3 Energen Corp -

* Energen Corp says 4Q17 exit rate expected to exceed 4Q16 exit rate by over 40%

* Says estimates that it will invest $700-$800 million in 2017 to complete its YE2016 DUC inventory, run 5-7 horizontal rigs in Midland and Delaware basins

* Energen estimates annual production to grow 20% a year, 2017-2019

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.22 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S