BRIEF-Energen Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.22

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Energen Corp -
* Energen Corp says 4Q17 exit rate expected to exceed 4Q16 exit rate by over 40%
* Says estimates that it will invest $700-$800 million in 2017 to complete its YE2016 DUC inventory, run 5-7 horizontal rigs in Midland and Delaware basins
* Energen estimates annual production to grow 20% a year, 2017-2019
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.22 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
