BRIEF-Ambac announces third quarter 2016 results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Ambac Financial Group Inc
* Ambac Financial Group Inc - Board authorized additional $10 million warrant repurchase
* Ambac Financial Group Inc - During Q3 of 2016, net premiums earned were $53.2 million, compared to $41.4 million in Q2 of 2016
* Ambac announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 operating earnings per share $3.23
* Q3 earnings per share $2.22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
