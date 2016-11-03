BRIEF-Casella Waste Systems announces Q3 results and updates guidance

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Casella Waste Systems Inc
* Increased its adjusted EBITDA and normalized free cash flow guidance ranges for fiscal year ending December 31, 2016.
* Casella Waste Systems Inc - Sees FY adjusted EBITDA between $116 million and $118 million
* Casella Waste Systems Inc - Sees FY normalized free cash flow between $22 million and $25 million
* Casella Waste Systems, Inc. announces third quarter 2016 results and updates guidance
* Q3 earnings per share $0.18
* Q3 revenue $151.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $147.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
