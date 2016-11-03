BRIEF-Forest City Q3 loss per share $1.67

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Forest City Realty Trust Inc
* Forest city realty trust inc says third-quarter net loss includes an impairment of non-depreciable real estate of $307.6 million
* Forest city realty trust inc says ffo for three months ended september 30, 2016 was a loss of $225.0 million, or $0.87 per share
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Forest city reports 2016 third-quarter and year-to-date results
* Q3 loss per share $1.67
* Q3 revenue $237.5 million versus $264.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.