BRIEF-Weight Watchers Q3 EPS $0.53

Nov 3 Weight Watchers International Inc

* Full year 2016 eps guidance updated to a range of $0.95 to $1.05

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Weight watchers announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.53

* Q3 revenue rose 3 percent to $281 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.95 to $1.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

