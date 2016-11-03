版本:
BRIEF-Gastar Exploration Q3 loss per share $0.03

Nov 3 Gastar Exploration Inc

* Says total company revenues were $13.0 million in q3 of 2016, a 54% decline from $28.4 million in q3 of 2015

* Q3 loss per share $0.03

* Gastar exploration announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.08 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

