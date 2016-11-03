版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五

BRIEF-MRC Global reports Q3 loss per share $0.48

Nov 3 MRC Global Inc

* MRC Global announces third quarter 2016 results and increase of share repurchase program to $125 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.48

* Q3 sales $793 million versus I/B/E/S view $757.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

