BRIEF-Hanover Insurance reports Q3 oper earnings per share $1.83

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Hanover Insurance Group Inc
* Says Q3 net investment income of $67.8 million
* Says Q3 book value per share of $72.08, up 2.1% from june 30
* The Hanover reports third quarter net income and operating income (1) of $2.06 and $1.83 per diluted share, respectively; combined ratio of 94.2%, including catastrophe impact of 2.3 points
* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.83
* Q3 earnings per share $2.06
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.