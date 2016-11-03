BRIEF-Hanover Insurance reports Q3 oper earnings per share $1.83

Nov 3 Hanover Insurance Group Inc

* Says Q3 net investment income of $67.8 million

* Says Q3 book value per share of $72.08, up 2.1% from june 30

* The Hanover reports third quarter net income and operating income (1) of $2.06 and $1.83 per diluted share, respectively; combined ratio of 94.2%, including catastrophe impact of 2.3 points

* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.83

* Q3 earnings per share $2.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: