BRIEF-Callaway Golf sees 2016 earnings per share $0.50-$0.54

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Callaway Golf Co
* Callaway Golf Co - increases 2016 full year earnings guidance
* Callaway Golf Co sees fy2016, operating expenses $345 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $177.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Callaway Golf Company announces third quarter 2016 financial results, including a 6.9% increase in net sales; continues to realize benefits from operational improvements; and increases 2016 full year earnings guidance
* Q3 loss per share $0.06
* Sees fy 2016 sales $870 million to $880 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.50 to $0.54
* Sees Q3 2016 sales $188 million
* Sees Q3 2016 sales up 6.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
