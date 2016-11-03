版本:
2016年 11月 4日

BRIEF-Nu Skin sees Q4 earnings per share $0.77 to $0.81

Nov 3 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc

* Says third-quarter revenue at $604.2 million, compared to $571.3 million in prior-year period

* Q3 revenue view $585.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $591.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says raising revenue guidance for year to $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion

* Fy2016 revenue view $2.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nu Skin enterprises reports third-quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.77 to $0.81

* Q3 earnings per share $0.98

* Sees Q4 revenue $550 million to $570 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

