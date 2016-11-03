版本:
BRIEF-AMN Healthcare sees Q4 consolidated rev $473 mln-$479 mln

Nov 3 AMN Healthcare Services Inc

* Amn Healthcare Services Inc - $150 million share repurchase program authorized

* Sees consolidated revenue $473 million - $479 million for q4 2016

* AMN Healthcare Services Inc - qtrly revenue $472.6 millions, up 23%

* Q3 revenue view $469.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $478.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AMN Healthcare announces third-quarter 2016 results and share repurchase program

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.55

* Q3 revenue $473 million versus i/b/e/s view $469.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.62 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

