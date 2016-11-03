BRIEF-EOG Resources announces third quarter 2016 results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
Nov 3 EOG Resources Inc
* Raises 2016 U.S. Crude oil production guidance
* EOG Resources Inc - Increases 2020 crude oil production CAGR outlook to 15 to 25 percent
* Updates year-to-date proceeds from asset sales to $625 million
* EOG Resources Inc - For 2016, EOG is increasing its capital spending guidance range by $200 million to $2.6 to $2.8 billion, excluding acquisitions
* Increased delaware basin leonard net resource potential from 0.6 BnBoe to 1.7 BnBoe and net well locations from 1,600 to 1,800
* U.S. Crude oil volumes of 275,700 barrels of oil per day (Bopd) in Q3 2016
* EOG Resources Inc - Well completions now targeted to increase from initial plan of 270 and prior revised forecast of 350 to 450 net wells in 2016
* EOG Resources Inc - Company now expects to drill 290 net wells, 40 more than its prior forecast and 90 more than its original 2016 plans
* EOG Resources Inc - At September 30, 2016, EOG's total debt outstanding was $7.0 billion with a debt-to-total capitalization ratio of 37 percent
* Qtrly net operating revenues $2,118.5 million versus $2,172.4 million
* EOG Resources- In Q3, total crude oil production increased 1 percent while exploration and development expenditures, fell 32 percent versus same period last year
* EOG Resources announces third quarter 2016 results; raises 2020 outlook and more than doubles permian basin net resource potential
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.40
* Q3 loss per share $0.35
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
