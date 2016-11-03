版本:
BRIEF-Sierra Wireless sees Q4 2016 revenue $157 mln to $166 mln

Nov 3 Sierra Wireless Inc

* Sierra Wireless reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q4 revenue view $161.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.13 to $0.19

* Q3 loss per share $0.06

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $157 million to $166 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

