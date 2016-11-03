版本:
BRIEF-Macquarie Infrastructure announces secondary public offering of 2.87 mln shares

Nov 3 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation announces secondary public offering of common stock

* Says secondary offering of 2.87 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

