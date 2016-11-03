BRIEF-Greif Inc announces $1.1 billion senior credit facility

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Greif Inc
* Greif Inc announces new $1.1 billion senior credit facility
* Greif Inc says new credit facility will be structured as an $800 million multicurrency revolving credit facility and a $300 million delayed draw term loan
* Greif Inc says has entered into a new $1.1 billion senior secured credit facility that matures in 2021
* Greif Inc says proceeds from new revolving credit facility will be used to refinance company's existing senior secured revolving facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.