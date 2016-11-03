BRIEF-Willdan Group Q3 earnings per share $0.28

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Willdan Group Inc -
* Total contract revenue for Q3 of 2016 was $58.7 million, an increase of 75.0%
* Sees FY total contract revenue of $190 - $195 million
* Sees FY diluted earnings per share of $0.92 - $0.97
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $186.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $51.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Willdan Group reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
