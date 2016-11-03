版本:
中国
2016年 11月 4日

BRIEF-PennyMac Financial Q3 earnings per share $1.06

Nov 3 PennyMac Financial Services Inc -

* Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Net assets under management were approximately $1.6 billion, down modestly from June 30, 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $1.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

