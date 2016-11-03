版本:
BRIEF-Arbutus reports Q3 loss per share $0.37

Nov 3 Arbutus Biopharma Corp -

* Arbutus provides corporate update and announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.31

* Q3 loss per share $0.37

* Q3 revenue $800,000 versus $4.1 million

* Q3 revenue view $502,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

