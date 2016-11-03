BRIEF-Select Medical Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share $0.05

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Select Medical Holdings Corp -
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $4.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects for full year of 2016 consolidated net operating revenues to be in range of $4.25 billion to $4.30 billion
* Stock repurchase program has been extended until December 31, 2017
* Announces results for third quarter ended September 30, 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 revenue $1.054 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.05 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.80 to $0.90
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $4.25 billion to $4.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.