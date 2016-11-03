BRIEF-Innocoll announces top-line data from phase 3 trials

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Innocoll Holdings PLC
* Innocoll Holdings PLC - collaguard pre-clinical safety studies completed; ide submission on track for later this month
* Innocoll Holdings PLC - cogenzia and placebo collagen-matrix were well-tolerated in both studies
* Innocoll Holdings PLC - coact-1 and coact-2 phase 3 clinical trials for cogenzia did not achieve statistical significance in improving clinical cure in dfi
* Innocoll Holdings PLC - neither coact-1 nor coact-2 achieved statistical significance on their shared primary endpoint of clinical cure after 28 days
* Innocoll Holdings PLC says innocoll also announced submission of a new drug application (nda) for xaracoll to U.S. FDA
* Innocoll announces top-line data from phase 3 trials with cogenzia and nda submission for xaracoll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
