BRIEF-Eclipse Resources Q3 loss per share $0.10

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Eclipse Resources Corp
* Eclipse Resources Corp qtrly average net daily production was 221.6 mmcfe per day, exceeding high end of company's previously issued guidance
* Eclipse Resources Corp - 2017 gas hedging program, now covers approximately 80% of currently expected natural gas production of 2017
* Eclipse Resources Corp - Qtrly total production 20,385.2 mmcfe versus 20,719.2 MMcfe
* Eclipse Resources- Next borrowing base redetermination under revolving credit facility to occur in spring of 2017 under terms of credit agreement
* Eclipse Resources Corp - 2018 natural gas hedging program now totals 140,000 MMbtu per day
* Eclipse Resources Corp sees FY capex $196 million
* Sees production (MMcfe/d) for full year 2016 between 225 to 230
* Eclipse Resources Corporation announces third quarter 2016 financial and operational results
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.08
* Q3 loss per share $0.10
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $54.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $57 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
