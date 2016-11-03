版本:
BRIEF-Willdan Group's Brisbin elected chairman of board, besides serving as CEO

Nov 3 Willdan Group Inc

* Brisbin will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer of company in addition to his new role as chairman of board

* Willdan elects Thomas D. Brisbin chairman of the board and announces senior management promotions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

