BRIEF-2U reports third quarter 2016 financial results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 2U Inc
* 2017 adjusted ebitda margin is expected to be between 2.5 pct and 3.5 pct.
* Sees fy revenue $204.5 million - $204.9 million
* 2U inc- 2017 revenue is expected to increase by 30 pct to 31 pct over 2016
* Sees fy net loss per share $0.47 - $0.46
* 2U inc- 2017 net loss margin is expected to be between (12)pct and (10) pct
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $265.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $202.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy adjusted net loss per share $0.13 - $0.12
* 2U, inc. reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.06
* Q3 loss per share $0.14
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 30 to 31 percent
* Q3 revenue $52 million versus i/b/e/s view $50.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
