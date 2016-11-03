BRIEF-2U reports third quarter 2016 financial results

Nov 3 2U Inc

* 2017 adjusted ebitda margin is expected to be between 2.5 pct and 3.5 pct.

* Sees fy revenue $204.5 million - $204.9 million

* 2U inc- 2017 revenue is expected to increase by 30 pct to 31 pct over 2016

* Sees fy net loss per share $0.47 - $0.46

* 2U inc- 2017 net loss margin is expected to be between (12)pct and (10) pct

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $265.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $202.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy adjusted net loss per share $0.13 - $0.12

* 2U, inc. reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.06

* Q3 loss per share $0.14

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $52 million versus i/b/e/s view $50.3 million