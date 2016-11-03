BRIEF-Arc Logistics Partners LP announces Q3 results

Nov 3 Arc Logistics Partners LP

* Arc Logistics Partners LP - Realized throughput of 171.2 thousand barrels per day in quarter

* Arc Logistics Partners LP - Partnership's throughput activity increased by 50.7 mbpd, or 42%, to 171.2 mbpd during Q3 of 2016 compared to Q3 of 2015

* Arc Logistics Partners-Partnership's Q3 2016 net income of $6.3 million represents an increase over partnership's Q3 2015 reported net income of $2.6 million

* Arc Logistics Partners LP announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $26.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $27.3 million