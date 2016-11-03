BRIEF-Arc Logistics Partners LP announces Q3 results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Arc Logistics Partners LP
* Arc Logistics Partners LP - Realized throughput of 171.2 thousand barrels per day in quarter
* Arc Logistics Partners LP - Partnership's throughput activity increased by 50.7 mbpd, or 42%, to 171.2 mbpd during Q3 of 2016 compared to Q3 of 2015
* Arc Logistics Partners-Partnership's Q3 2016 net income of $6.3 million represents an increase over partnership's Q3 2015 reported net income of $2.6 million
* Arc Logistics Partners LP announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $26.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $27.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.