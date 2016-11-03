版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五

BRIEF-Select Bancorp reports Q3 2016 earnings

Nov 4 Select Bancorp Inc :

* Qtrly net interest income after provision $7,51 mln vs $7.14 mln

* Select Bancorp reports third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

