BRIEF-Fidus Investment Corporation announces Q3 2016 financial results

Nov 4 Fidus Investment Corp :

* Fidus Investment Corp qtrly adjusted net investment income of $7.1 mln, or $0.37 per share

* Fidus Investment Corp qtrly net investment income of $6.7 mln, or $0.35 per share

* Fidus Investment - board declared a special cash dividend of $0.04 per share payable on December 16,to stockholders of record as of December 2, 2016

* Fidus Investment Corporation announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 sales $45.9 mln