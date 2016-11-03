BRIEF-Stag Industrial announces Q3 2016 results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 4 Stag Industrial Inc :
* Qtrly net loss per basic and diluted share $0.06
* Q3 earnings per share view -$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Stag Industrial Inc - subsequent to quarter end, board voted increase in monthly dividend by about 1 pct to $0.116667 ($1.40 annualized) per share effective Jan 2017
* Stag Industrial announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 core FFO per share $0.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.